Wondering how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will look as Ken and Barbie? Check Out

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, the iconic onscreen couple have been mesmerizing fans for a long time with their much-loved roles as Ram and Priya. They have gathered a loyal fanbase over the years for their stint in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Now, after three successful seasons, the audience got emotional again bidding goodbye to Ram and Priya. Before the last episode airs on television, Nakuul Mehta treated everyone with a surprise- he and Disha Parmar dressed as Ken and Barbie.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ken and Barbie

Today, Nakuul Mehta took to social media to upload a photo where he is seen dressed ad Ken, and Disha Parmar is seen as Barbie. While Ken is seen lying down wearing white and blue striped shorts and a front open shirt, Barbie is seen in a short baby pink dress wearing a golden wig. The two are posing against a big B backdrop, the font is inspired by Barbie's first letter. The two look so good as Barbie and Ken, that fans would want to see them now in these avatars on television. In the caption, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor wrote, "Playing last couple nights on your television." It's also written in the image, "She is everything. He is just Ram." Playing in the background is the piano version of the Hindi song, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Take a look at Disha and Nakuul as Barbie and Ken here:

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, produced by Ekta Kapoor, returned on television screens a few months back with the first episode of the third chapter premiering on May 25, 2023, on Sony TV. Besides Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, the third season also introduced a host of new actors, including Supriya Shukla, Milind Pathak, Chirag Mehra, Shivani Mahajan, and more. The audience was excited about the return of Ram and Priya, but now they have to bid an emotional goodbye, once again. Recently, the lead actor uploaded a video on social media sharing the last day's shoot on sets. The last episode of the show will air on August 11.

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda to appear in Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe’s show?