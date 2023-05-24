Working with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om to Anupamaa; Revisiting Nitesh Pandey's journey

The news of actor Nitesh Pandey's death sent shocking waves in the entertainment industry. He passed away on Tuesday, May 23 at the age of 51 due to cardiac arrest. His brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news while talking to ETimes. The actor had a rewarding career in Television, as well as in Bollywood. The entire acting fraternity came together to mourn the demise of the talented actor. While he was recently seen in the popular TV drama Anupamaa as Dheeraj Kapoor, he is also known for his role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. Let's take a look at the actor's long journey in the industry.

Career and early life

In almost a three-decade-long career, Nitesh Pandey lived a low-key life and preferred to keep his personal life away from the limelight. Nitesh Pandey was born in Uttarakhand. He was married to Marathi artist Ashwini Kalsekar, but after their separation, he married TV actress Arpita Pandey. It is reported that the couple have a son, Aarav. Before venturing into TV, the actor started his acting career as a theatre artist in the early 90s. He has also starred in hundreds of TV commercials.

Nitesh Pandey's TV shows

The actor made his debut in the television space with the show Tejas. Although the show didn't air due to some issue, Nitesh essayed the role of a detective in the show. It also brought him under the scanner of TV producers and directors. He went on to become part of many iconic and some of the longest-running television shows. In 1998, he was part of the drama Saaya which also featured actor R Madhavan. Nitesh essayed the role of Manoj. The show was on air for a year.

Take a look at Nitesh with R Madhavan and the cast of Saaya

After Saaya, Nitesh Pandey was seen in Anurag Basu's television drama Manzilein Apani Apani. After this, he was part of TV shows like Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo, Durgesh Nandini, Indiawaali Maa, and Hero - Gayab Mode On.. From 2011 to 2013, he was seen in Sony TV's popular show Kuch To Log Kahenge. He portrayed the role of Dr. Ashutosh's childhood friend Armaan. Nitesh Pandey was part of the popular show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara for a few years alongside Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. He essayed the role of Nakuul aka Aditya's father. In recent years, the talented actor essayed the role of Dheeraj Kapoor in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa.

Here's a photo of Rupali Ganguly with Nitesh Pandey

Nitesh Pandey's journey in Bollywood

Talking about Nitesh Pandey's work in Bollywood movies, the actor has a long list of successful films. He is best known for essaying the role of Shah Rukh Khan's personal assistant in the film Om Shanti Om. He has also worked with some of the leading stars including Irrfan Khan, Salman Khan, and Anupam Kherr. He has featured in films like Baazi, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Sins, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Dabangg 2, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Hunterr, Madaari, and Rangoon. The last Bollywood film that he featured in include Badhaai Do.

Here's a photo of Nitesh Pandey with Salman Khan

Besides movies and TV shows, the actor explored the OTT space as well and has been seen in a few web series. Nitesh Pandey's absence will be felt in the entertainment world due to his immense contribution towards acting.

