World Cup 2023: Nakuul Mehta can’t wait for Ind vs Pak clash after watching latter’s win in recent match

The 13th Cricket World Cup started in India last week. India started their leg with a win over Australia. Now, the most eagerly awaited match, India vs Pakistan is all set to gain momentum on 14th October. The cricket rivalry between the two nations is one of the most intense and it’s not just the Indians and Pakistanis waiting for the match, but globally, everyone waits for the clash. Arent cricket lovers, Nakuul Mehta, Aly Goni, and others who are following the World Cup matches shared their excitement after witnessing Pakistan’s win against Sri Lanka yesterday.

Nakuul Mehta on Ind vs. Pak match

Yesterday was the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique powered the Pakistan team to victory. Although the team had a difficult start to the game, Rizwan and Shafique turned the game in their favor. Rizwan remained unbeaten at 131. They defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. Rizwan also won the title of Player of the Match. Nakuul Mehta, who ardently follows cricket was bowled over seeing Rizwan’s performance. This also excited him as India is all set to face Pakistan on 14th October in the World Cup 2023. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Great chase by Rizwan & Co! Makes for a great contest on 14th at Ahmedabad. Bring it on #IndVsPak”

Aly Goni's tweet on Ind Vs Pak match

Aly Goni, another cricket lover in the television industry was also impressed with Pakistan's match. He took to Twitter to express his excitement and wrote, "What a match! #PAKvSL"

On the professional front, Nakuul Mehta was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. He starred in the iconic role of Ram Kapoor opposite Disha Parmar's Priya. The show went off the air a few months back. Currently, he is keeping himself busy with a lot of unconventional, projects. From taking workshops in colleges to participating in campaigns closer to his heart, Nakuul Mehta continues to inspire.

On the personal front, Nakuul Mehta is married to the love of his life, Jankee Parekh. The two high school sweethearts got married in 2012, and in 2021, they welcomed baby boy Sufi into their lives.

