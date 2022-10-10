World Mental Health Day: Rubina Dilaik to Jasmin Bhasin, celebs who emerged stronger after dealing depression

Today, October 10, we observe World Mental Health Day in order to raise awareness across the globe. This day is observed to educate people about the ailments of the mind, how these are common issues faced by people all over the world, and address the unnecessary social stigma attached to it. Surviving in the entertainment world is not a cakewalk. It takes a lot of effort and struggles to build an identity. In the process, many celebs face difficulties but survive them and emerge stronger. Many eminent personalities have shared their battle with depression and anxiety and have influenced people with their journey. Let us take a look at them:

During her Bigg Boss 14 stint, Rubina Dilaik opened up about battling depression and having suicidal thoughts. During a weekend episode with Salman Khan, Salman asked if she had anger management issues. She then revealed that she battled depression 9 years ago, and even had a suicidal tendency. Later in an interview, Rubina then shared how constantly being too much into work and not having time to make friends and other things made her depressed. She said, "You just cannot figure out what is happening. You start thinking 'why am I irritable, why is there no one around me. Why can I not achieve success? Too many questions and no answers. There I realised that the problem is somewhere within. There is a lot that I cannot understand, but there is also nobody to guide me. We do not have formal education about it, no one talks about depression." In her conversation, she also revealed that seeking real help and surrounding herself with loved ones helped her to overcome it.

Ankita Lokhande

After the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande was trolled online and received hate on social media. To answer this negativity, the actress took to her social media handle and in her live session, she revealed how she dealt with depression and how she emerged stronger with the help of her close people. She said, "I have been through depression myself. I was in a bad phase, I was in a lot of pain and used to cry a lot. But I had only my family, friends, and a few fans who have been with me right from the start. I really respect that. But jinhe mein pasand nahi hun, I am very frankly telling you to unfollow me but stop blaming me for everything."

Arti Singh

Popular actress Arti Singh has opened up about dealing with depression and her hesitation to come out and speak about it. In an interview with Etimes, Arti earlier shared that there was a time she had everything career-wise, but still, she was broken inside. She said, "People around me didn't know till the time it started showing on my face. I was blessed to have people whom I could talk to and share with them what was happening in my life and they stood by me like a rock and didn't judge me. A depressed patient has to really pull himself to get out of the situation. Of course, people will listen to us, but in the end, we have to help ourselves."

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, now a contestant in Bigg Boss 16, remembered the confusion everyone around her had concerning her situation. Earlier in an interview, Nimrit shared, “Most people didn’t understand what was happening. There is a certain lack of education attached to mental health. We all know of terms like anxiety and depression. I was diagnosed with brain burnout. Everyone was highly confused about what that is. They were throwing assumptions like something was wrong in my personal life and that is why it was triggering." Nimrit also shared how her mental health journey with her fans through social media never worried her about her image. She said, "I felt I should be honest with my fans who connect with me. They should also know the downhills and the speed breakers that come along my way."

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin, in a chat with Bollywood Bubble, went on to talk about how harrowing her struggling days were when she first moved to Mumbai. She told that rejection in multiple auditions shook her confidence and she started to lose faith in herself. “I was losing confidence in myself. I thought I am flawed, my skin has flaws, I don’t look good and that’s why I face rejections every day.” On how she overcame all this, the actress revealed that only self-love can help end this battle. She told that one needs to accept themselves the way they are.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan, who is among the prominent names in the showbiz world was also going through a bad phase during the COVID-19 pandemic and had earlier shared a post on Instagram thanking his loved ones for helping him become a better person. He also said there were moments of depression during lockdown but he is now ready to face the world again. The note read, ”I am grateful and thankful to all my loved ones, my friends, fans, and all those people who have helped and influenced me to become a better and positive person. Thank you so much.” He wrote in the caption, “Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world againnnn !!!! #staypostive.”

Kamya Panjabi

Kamya Panjabi was a part of the popular Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii which also starred Rubina Dilaik. When the show wrapped up, Kamya opened up about how she was affected by the show's wrap-up and wanted to continue to work. Shakti was offered to Kamya Panjabi when she was going through the worst phase of her life. Back then she had just broken up with actor Karan Patel but the show gave her a new life. In a conversation with Etimes, Kamya said, “Shakti has given me a new life. I was in depression when I joined the show. Karan got married in 2015, and I was in no position to work for almost a year. I was in a very bad state when I joined the show in 2016. Iss show ne mujhe zinda rakha aur ek nayi zindagi dee. I immersed myself in work and got out of that phase gradually.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

