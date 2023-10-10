World Mental Health Day: Rubina Dilaik to Jasmine Bhasin, celebs who spoke about battling depression and anxiety

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year. The purpose of it is to raise awareness about mental health issues, reduce the stigma about it, promote emotional well-being and encourage people to speak about it. This day is observed in order to address mental health issues and support those who are struggling with it. As we are currently surviving in an extremely stressful environment, it is important for us as human beings to look at each other's emotional and mental stability. As we speak about Mental Health, there are a few Indian celebrities who have been vocal about battling depression and anxiety and overcoming it bravely.

Times when celebs were vocal about battling depression and anxiety:

Rubina Dilaik:

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik is among the most loved and bankable actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. However, it was during her stint in Salman Khan-led controversial show Bigg Boss 14, when the actress revealed about battling anxiety and suicidal thoughts. In one of the show's episodes, the actress spoke about dealing with anxiety, stress, suicidal thoughts, and temper issues. She had mentioned, "My relationships with my parents were not that great. I had temper issues, I had suicidal tendencies. Relationship tootne ka bhi yahi reason that (This is the reason why my relationship never worked out)." Rubina also revealed that seeking real help and surrounding herself with loved ones helped her to overcome it.

Take a look at the post here-

Jasmine Bhasin:

Jasmine Bhasin has been another popular actress in the industry who has a huge fanbase. However, with success comes responsibility but in the entertainment world hate follows success. Jasmine also became a victim of online hate so much that she even receives rape threats. This happened after her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Speaking about the rape threats, Jasmine recently told in an interview that the hate she received was from other contestants' fans. She added, "It made me depressed for the first time in my life. But then I realised that these people don't have any identity for sending me rape threats and calling me words that I never heard in my entire life. Nameless people who do not even have b*lls or strong spine come and show their identity and say, 'Oh I have commented, I don't like you.' If they have guts, they should openly say it."

Take a look at the post here-

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia:

Bigg Boss 16 former contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had also remembered the confusion everyone around her had during her tough days. Earlier in an interview, Nimrit shared, “Most people didn’t understand what was happening. There is a certain lack of education attached to mental health. We all know of terms like anxiety and depression. I was diagnosed with brain burnout. Everyone was highly confused about what that is. They were throwing assumptions like something was wrong in my personal life and that is why it was triggering." Nimrit also shared how her mental health journey with her fans through social media never worried her about her image. She said, "I felt I should be honest with my fans who connect with me. They should also know the downhills and the speed breakers that come along my way."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here-

Kamya Panjabi:

Kamya Panjabi was also vocal about dealing with depression after she parted ways with Karan Patel. She had even mentioned that Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii gave her a new life as she was offered the show while she was dealing with a tough time. In a conversation with Etimes, Kamya said, “Shakti has given me a new life. I was in depression when I joined the show. Karan got married in 2015, and I was in no position to work for almost a year. I was in a very bad state when I joined the show in 2016. Iss show ne mujhe zinda rakha aur ek nayi zindagi dee (This show kept me alive and gave me a new life). I immersed myself in work and got out of that phase gradually.”

Take a look at the post here-

Himanshi Khurana:

Himanshi Khurana became a household name after her stint in the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 13. During her chat with Sonam Bajwa, Himanshi spoke her heart out about her encounter with depression through which she has gone post-Big Boss 13. She revealed, "When I went into the Bigg Boss 13 house, everybody thought that this was life-changing, but that was not the reality. I went into depression because of the negativity in the house. I suffered so much that it took me almost two years to come out of it."

Elaborating more about it, Himanshi said, "I went into severe depression after Bigg Boss 13, which started affecting my heart. I used to get panic attacks before going to events, shoots, and while I was dancing at Afsana Khan's wedding, I got a heart issue, due to which I was rushed to the hospital. I was in the hospital, and only my close people knew about it." Himanshi revealed that working for the reality show was not a good experience in her life and caused her depression. "It took me so long to recover and build my life again. I am still recovering from it."

Take a look at the post here-

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana talks about 'toughest phase'; expresses respect for Salman Khan with silence