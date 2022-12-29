Year-Ender 2022: Anupamaa to Naagin 6, top 5 TV dialogues that went viral on social media

2022 has undoubtedly been the most entertaining year for many of us as we watched several new shows, films, and OTT content that will live in our minds rent-free. Though we can't ignore the fact that social media has also acted as a medium of entertainment and served us with some fruitful content in the forms of reels and information. Throughout the year we witnessed some of the hit Television shows and actors' dialogues dominating social media and many content creators and celebrities created reels on these one-liners. We are familiar with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's character Dayaben's dialogue 'Hey maa maata ji" and Khichdi's character Hansa Parekh's dialogue 'Mei toh thak gayi bhaisaab!". Likewise, our celebrities delivered such powerful entertaining punch lines in 2022 that were even loved by netizens. As 2023 is around the corner, let's take a look at 5 Television celebrities' dialogues that went super viral on social media. Top 5 dialogues that went viral on social media:

Anupamaa: Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows on Indian television and has a massive fan following. The show has been offering ample drama which keeps the audiences hooked to it and consists of a cast of talented actors. Popular actress Rupali Ganguly who essays the lead role of Anupamaa is loved by the masses for her acting prowess. One of her dialogues from Anupamaa went viral like wildfire on social media and is still fresh in the mind of the audiences. Speaking about the plot, during one of the scenes when Anupamaa was having a war of wards with her ex-husband Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), the actress recited a hit dialogue which said, "Mei ghumu, firu nachu, gau, hasu, khelu, bahar jao, akeli jao, kisi aur ke saath jao, jab jao, jaise bhi jao, Aapko kya? This was one of the most viral dialogues of the show and many top celebrities also created reels on this dialogue. Thus it kept getting more popular day by day and was liked by the netizens.

Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin 6 is another popular show on the screens which stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Pratik Sehajpal, and others in pivotal roles. Considering its unique and attention-grabbing storyline, the show also gained a massive number of viewers which contributed to making the show popular. Tejasswi Prakash essays the lead role in this supernatural show. Dialogue from this show was also viral in 2022 and many celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and more created reels on it. In the show, when Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) was having a conversation with Mahek, the latter questioned the former as she took a walk at midnight. Giving a befitting reply to her, Tejasswi said, "Listen, jab walk karte hai tab time nahi dekhte and time dekh ke kabhi walk nahi karte. Kyuki koi agar dekhte hai toh humara figure dekhte hai, aur mai apna figure maintain karti hai. So, isiliye walk karti hai." This hilarious line was hit on social media and many influencers created funny reels on it.

Shehnaaz Gill: Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is an audience's favorite celebrity. Known for her down-to-earth and realistic nature, Shehnaaz has often believed in entertaining the audience through her talent. During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz said, "such a boring day, such a boring people." This dialogue was a composition of a conversation between Shehnaaz and the former contestant of Bigg Boss 13 Arti Singh inside the house. This dialogue went super viral on social media and was immensely popular amongst the netizens. Not only this but social media influencer, Yashraj Mukhate created a song using Shehnaaz's dialogue which was loved by the fans.

Abdu Rozik: Abdu Rozik or popularly known as Chota Bhaijaan is a contestant in the ongoing Bigg Boss season 16 and is very popular amongst the viewers. Abdu is loved for his cute expressions, good looks, and genuine personality in the show. He is a Kazakhstan-based singer who rose to fame after his 'burger reel' and is adored by massive followers. In Bigg Boss 16 house, Abdu shares a close bond with Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and especially Shiv Thakare. They often take a dig at Abdu and play pranks with him. During one such incident, Abdu was seen cutely saying "You're very chaalak bro, haa, chaalak bohot chaalak bro." This is another super hit dialogue of 2022 that went viral on social media.

Archana Gautam: Archana Gautam has now become a well-known personality after participating in the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 16. In this show, she is often seen arguing with all the contestants in the house and at loggerheads with everyone. It is observed that during every fight when she gets angry, she says her Meerut special dialogue "Maar maar ke morr bana dungi". It was also seen that Salman Khan often takes a dig at her for her hilarious punch line.

It's a wrap for 2022! We eagerly look forward to our celebs delivering more such hit punch lines in 2023 and entertaining us next year as well!

