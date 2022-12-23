Year-Ender 2022: Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar to Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera; 12 Celebs who got married this year

The year 2022 has definitely been a rollercoaster ride for all and our celebs also experienced it. From celeb couples parting ways because of differences to actors tying the knot and promising forever, this year witnessed it all and was talked about widely. And just like every year, 2022 began with a bang, with many celebrities announcing their wedding and having a lavish celebration. As we inch toward the end of 2022, let's take a look at the celebrities who tied the knot to the love of their lives this year. Here are 12 celebs who got married in 2022:

Rahul Sharma and Neha Sharma:

Popular actor Rahul Sharma who has been a part of several shows tied the knot to his ladylove Neha on 22 January 2022. The duo got married in Rajasthan in a resort, and it was a three-day celebration attended only by close friends and family.

Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani:

Ishqbaaz actress Mansi Srivastava got married to her boyfriend, Kapil Tejwani, on 22 January 2022. Mansi and Kapil started dating in 2019 before they decided to tie the knot. The actress shared several photos and videos from her pre-wedding festivities and their wedding was also attended by close friends and family.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar:

Popular actress Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, is one of the most adored couple in the industry. The duo was dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. Their lavish wedding was attended by many celebrities, and it was definitely a star-studded celebration. Their beautiful photos and videos from the wedding went viral on social media.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera:

Popular diva Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Varun Bangera, on 5th February 2022. The duo had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi and pheras followed by a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony in 2021.

Afsana Khan and Saajz:

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan tied the knot to her boyfriend, Saajz, on February 19. Her wedding was attended by popular celebrities, and it was a grand affair. Pictures of Afsana's pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media.

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal:

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal are a well-known celeb couple in the industry. The duo dated for a long time before tying the knot on 31 May 2022 in an intimate ceremony. Karan and Poppy traveled from the hustle and bustle of the city and got hitched in Himachal Pradesh. Their wedding was attended by their close friends and family.

Mreenal Deshraj and Ashim Matthan:

Mreenal Deshraj, popularly known for her portrayal of Janhvi Oberai in Ishqbaaz, tied the knot to Ashim Matthan on July 5, 2022. On June 9, the duo exchanged rings in the presence of his family in Mumbai. Mreenal's husband Ashim is in the health and wellness industry, and they met at a common friend’s house party in September 2021 and hit it off instantly.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh:

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh is among the well-known couple in the telly industry. The two became husband and wife after tying the knot on July 9, 2022. The couple shared several pictures of their haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and wedding rituals on their respective social media handles. After completing more than a month of their marriage, the duo hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on 27th August 2022 for their friends residing in Mumbai.

Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi:

Popular poet and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Priya Malik tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Karan Bakshi. Priya and Karan met each other in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. The duo exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony. The couple finally tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends at a Gurudwara in Delhi on October 9.

Saba Ibrahim and Khalid Niaz:

Popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim, who is also a social media influencer, got married in November 2022. Saba was in a relationship with her beau Khalid Niaz (Sunny) for six and a half years. After dating for a long time, Saba and Khalid decided to take the plunge and got married on November 6, 2022, in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. Their dreamy pictures from the wedding went viral on social media, and her ardent fans were too elated to see a glimpse of it.

Kamna Pathak and Sandeep Shridhar:

Kamna Pathak, who is popularly known for her role as Rajesh in the comedy show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, got married to her longtime boyfriend, Sandeep Shridhar, in Nagpur on December 8. The actress got married in a private ceremony in the presence of her close friends and family but had rituals spread over four days.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised her fans when she announced her wedding to Shanawaz Shaikh on December 14. The actress got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended only by her family and close friends. Before tying the knot, Devoleena had an intimate pre-wedding function of Haldi and Mehendi at her house in Mumbai. The couple got married in Lonavala and had a post-wedding celebration.

