Yearender 2022: Charu Asopa to Shamita Shetty, celebs who parted ways this year

As the month of December inches towards its last week, the spectacular and astounding year is also coming to an end. The year 2022 started with numerous weddings and celebrations by TV celebs, along with various other reasons for joy throughout the year. But there were also some heartbreaking moments for the fans. This year brought the separation of some of our favourite telly couples. When telly stars fall in love, they lead us into believing that fairy tales do come true. Hence, when couples break up or divorce, their separation hurts us more than our own breakup. As we announce the wrap of the year, here is the list of telly actors from Charu Asopa to Sanjeeda Shaikh, who announced their breakup or divorce in 2022. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Popular telly actress Charu Asopa has been in the headlines for the past year because of her personal life issues. The actress and her husband Rajeev Sen had filed for divorce a few months back and had also said a lot of mean things about each other in media interactions. They also put numerous allegations against one another. But just a day before their final hearing for divorce, the couple decided to give their marriage a second chance. However, the marriage could not work for them and now they have decided to finally part ways. Charu Asopa has moved out of Rajeev Sen’s house and has started living separately. She also accused Rajeev of domestic abuse and infidelity. The couple also has a little daughter name Ziana, who is presently living with her mother.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood Bigg Boss OTT fame Divya Agarwal and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Varun Sood were dating for the past two years. There were speculations about their marriage also. But the duo shocked their fans when they declared their break up on social media. Divya received a lot of flak for announcing the breakup but she choose to ignore it for her mental peace. Talking about the reason for the breakup she shared with Tellychakkar that she could not see a future with Varun Sood, hence she decided to part ways. She said Varun will always be her best friend and the breakup was her decision. The actress recently announced engagement with beau Apurv Padgaonkar on her birthday.

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer had strong chemistry since their first day on Bigg Boss 15. The closeness between the two only grew stronger over the last few months. They were also often spotted together in the city but everyone got shocked when Ieshaan revealed their break up on 23rd September 2022. He said in a post that he wanted a long-term relationship but some things are not in his hand.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell in love when they met in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Their adorable love story became the talk of the town and people adored seeing them together. Even after coming out of the house, they were often seen together going on dates and other events. The duo was also seen together in Bigg Boss 15 where Shamita Shetty was one of the contestants. The couple received lots of love from the audience but due to their personal differences, they could not sustain their relationship. The duo announced their break up ahead of the release of their romantic music video, Tere Vich Rab Disda. The fans of the actors were heartbroken to hear the news about their breakup and hope for their reunion.

Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev Popular TV actors Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev were dating each other for the past 4 years. The duo also had a Roka ceremony in January 2021. But things didn't go well between Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir actor and fiancée,Palak Purswani, hence the couple called quits in January 2022. Palak had shared with Etimes that her self-respect comes first, even before love. She shared that breaking up was very difficult for her after four years of relationship, but there were some things which were unacceptable for her, hence she had to take the call. She furthered that they were not meant to be together.

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali had dated for many years before tying the knot in 2012. The couple was together for nine years and they also have an adorable daughter named Ayra. Due to certain personal differences, the couple had separated some time ago and had filed for divorce. Their divorce came through in January 2022 and now they are officially separated. Both actors are very private about their personal lives and have never opened up about the reason for their divorce. As per reports, Sanjeeda Shaikh has got custody of their two-year-old daughter. She often shared pictures and videos with her little one on social media.

ALSO READ: 7 SHOCKING accusations made by Charu Asopa on estranged husband Rajeev Sen