Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Sargun Kaur Luthra drops BTS video from her stunning photo shoot; fans call her beautiful

Yeh hai Chahatein actress Sargun Kaur Luthra rose to popularity with her show, which was the spinoff of the show Yeh hai Mohabbatein. The actress has been part of many shows like Kal Bhairav Rahasya, Tantra, and many others. The actress has gotten lots of love from fans in a short time span. Recently, the actress posted a stunning behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot and she looks absolutely beautiful. Even fans can't stop praising her elegance.

Fans mesmerized by Sargun's transition video shoot

The actress dropped a beautiful behind-the-scenes shoot video on her Instagram and captioned, "From this(with a green heart emoji) to (black heart emoji)"; showing her transition from a teal green dress to a hot black dress. Fans loved how the actress looked. A fan wrote, "Share Ur Red Sari Pics of Also U Look Adorable in it". Another fan wrote, "Red saree pic awaited." Another fan wrote, "Prettyy youuu."

A fan also asked her about her music video with Abrar Qazi. The user commented, "When ur and Abrar's music video is coming please tell us".

Apart from the shoot, the actress is currently taking time off from the television. She has been doing some endorsements and will be soon seen in a music video with her co-star Abrar Qazi.

