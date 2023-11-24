'Yeh hai meri family': Gautam Rode as he shares adorable family PIC with wife Pankhuri Awasthy

When talking about sweet couples in the industry, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode definitely make their names on the list. The two share a level bond together, giving major relationship goals. Besides this, they have impressed their fans on their acting ground, too. Further, in July this year, Gautam and Pankhuri became parents to twin babies. The former recently shared a family picture on social media, thereby melting our hearts.

Gautam Rode's latest social media post

The Suryaputra Karn actor shared a picture, apparently a selfie clicked by his wife, Pankhuri Awasthy. The snap shows Gautam Rode holding his twin babies, Radhya and Raditya, while Pankhuri clicks the photo. Since the celeb couple has yet to reveal their munchkins' faces, the Saraswatichandra actor added white heart emojis to their faces.

The photo is uploaded with an adorable caption, "Yeh hai Meri family" (This is my family). While the two pose for the camera, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode wore an ear-to-ear smile.

Have a look at Gautam Rode's latest social media post:

Here's how fans reacted to Gautam Rode's family picture

After dropping the heartwarming snap of his family, Gautam Rode and his wife were blessed with fans' wishes as they showered love. One of the fans wrote, "Absolute adorable frame." Praising the same, another comment read, "Perfect and complete." Besides this, the comment section is flooded with red heart emojis and nazar amulet emojis.

Here are some of the comments on his post:

About Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's relationship

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, her co-star from the show Suryaputra Karn, fell for each other and married in Rajasthan in 2018. As they embarked on their journey of togetherness in April, the couple announced their pregnancy through an animated video. In July, the two were blessed with two bundles of joy into their lives - a baby girl and a baby boy.

The Razia Sultan actress and her husband, Gautam, held a special naming ceremony for their twins. Their family members and close friends blessed the twins with wishes, and they were named Radhya and Raditya.



