Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi’s long-awaited trip finally unfolds; shares candid airport pics

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently shared a series of beautiful pictures on Instagram from her long-awaited family trip. In the caption, she mentioned that she had been looking forward to this trip for the past two years.

Despite her busy schedule, the actress finally found the time to travel. Her post, filled with joy and excitement, shows how much she values these special moments with her loved ones.

This long-awaited trip is set to create many happy memories, and fans are thrilled to see their favorite star taking a well-deserved break and enjoying time with her family.

Divyanka Tripathi’s radiating airport look

In the lovely picture, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star is sitting comfortably in a stylish lounge. She looks calm and happy, dressed in a light-colored outfit that suits her well. She is holding a bowl and spoon, enjoying a nice treat. Her relaxed smile shows her joy and satisfaction.

Behind her, there is a fancy Louis Vuitton travel bag with colorful stickers on it, placed on top of a black suitcase. This hints that she is about to travel.

The gentle light shines on her face, highlighting her natural beauty. This picture captures a peaceful moment, showing Divyanka's elegance and the simple joy she finds in life's little pleasures, even when she has a busy schedule.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s post:

Fans shower Divyanka with love and trip wishes

In the comment section of the post of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner-up, fans and followers showered her with well-wishes and excitement for her upcoming trip. One user wished her a happy upcoming anniversary and hoped her trip would be as epic as her love story, toasting many more years of adventures and laughter together.

Another user encouraged her to enjoy her time off and wished her a fantastic break, hoping she had a wonderful trip. Lastly, there was another comment simply wishing her an enjoyable trip, accompanied by a hug and heart emoji, reflecting the warmth and affection her fans feel for her.

About Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, born December 14, 1984, is a renowned Indian television actress. She gained fame for her roles as Vidya Pratap Singh in Zee TV's Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Star Plus's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In 2017, she competed in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and won the title. In 2021, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she finished as the runner-up.

