Yeh Hai Mohabbatein child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan to make a comeback on Television? Find out

Ruhaanika Dhawan, who became a popular face from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is currently busy with her board exams and has been away from the limelight. The 15-year-old actress gained a lot of fan following for her cute and innocent personality as Ruhi in Ekta Kapoor's show.Speaking about how she prioritises her studies, Ruhaanika, in an interview with ETimes, said, “Right now, studies are my priority so currently have not signed any new projects. Will think about acting after my studies get over."

Ruhaanika Dhawan added that she has many offers in hand but it's only after her exams, that's she'll give a thought on which project she should sign.Recently, Ruhaanika brought a new home and expressing her excitement about it, she stated, "I have bought a new house which was not very easy and I am really thankfully. I want to do the interiors of the house on my own as well was with my mother’s help."

About Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika became a household name after playing the character of Ruhi Bhalla and Pihu in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She played daughter to Divyanka Tripathi (Ishita Bhalla) and Karan Patel (Raman Bhalla) in the show.Other than Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ruhaanika appeared on several other shows like, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Nights Bachao, Mere Sai and many more.She has also been part of films like Jai Ho and Ghayal: Once Again.

