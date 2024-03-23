Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Divyanka Tripathi drops hilarious video of meeting Shireen Mirza; Don't miss it

Divyanka Tripathi, widely recognized for her outstanding role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Dr. Ishita Bhalla, who marries the single father of a young daughter, Roohi, has won the hearts of audiences with the show's success. Earlier today, Divyanka shared a video of her reunion with Shireen Mirza, her co-star from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, who played Simran on the show.

Divyanka’s video of fun times with Shireen

Earlier today, Divyanka Tripathi shared a video capturing the fun and craziness she had with Shireen Mirza, reflecting the strong bond they share. The caption of the reel read, “Utter pagalpanti is a must when we meet! #YehHaiMohabbatein for real( Complete madness is a must when we meet! #ThisIsLove for real)!" The post sums up their joyful reunion.

Despite the show ending five years ago, the friendship between Divyanka and Shireen remains as strong as ever. Divyanka regularly updates her fans on her daily activities through her posts and stories, and this recent reel with Shireen Mirza has thrilled Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fans, showcasing their unmatchable energy and connection.

For those unfamiliar, in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Shireen Mirza played the role of Simmi, Raman's sister and Ishita's sister-in-law. Initially cast as an antagonist, Simmi's character evolved over time, becoming a positive force and supporter of her family.

About Divyanka and Shireen

Divyanka Tripathi, known for her roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is gearing up for Adrishyam. Her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi significantly helped reinvent her career. In her personal life, she is married to her co-star Vivek Dahiya, and they are enjoying a blissful life together.

Shireen Mirza, who rose to fame as Simran Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has also been featured in the Netflix web series Dharamkshetra and TV shows like Dhhai Kilo Prem and 24. She is currently portraying Nitya Bajwa in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

