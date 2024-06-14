Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aditi Bhatia becomes proud owner of new apartment; drops PICS from griha pravesh ceremony

Aditi Bhatia has been a prominent personality in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following too. She shot to fame after playing the role of grown-up Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and has been riding high on success since then. Now, Aditi has achieved a new milestone in her personal life. The actress has now purchased a new apartment in Mumbai.

Aditi Bhatia buys a new house:

A few hours ago, Aditi Bhatia dropped several glimpses on her social media handle, giving fans a sneak peek into the girha pravesh ritual of her new house. Here, the actress is seen performing the ceremony with her mother, Bina Bhatia. Aditi looks drop-dead gorgeous in a pink-embroidered saree. Sharing this post, the actress captioned, "नया घर."

Take a look at Aditi Bhatia's post here-

Celebs congratulate:

As soon as Aditi Bhatia disclosed this news on Instagram by sharing this post, fans, friends and several from the industry congratulated the actress for purchasing her new house. Aparna Dixit commented, "Congratulations, girl," Krystle Dsouza wrote, "Congratulations." Arti Singh said, "Congratulations god bless you." Krishna Mukherjee commented, "Congratulations." Mahima Makwana wrote, "Congratulations!" and so on Many kept showering their love.

Celebs comment on Aditi Bhatia's post-

More PICS from Aditi Bhatia's new house girha pravesh ceremony:

Taking to her Instagram story, Aditi Bhatia dropped a picture with the pandit (priest), her mom, and her staff and wrote, "One with pandit ji & the doggies & the people who make my life easy everyday!!" She then shared a photo of the ceremony where she showed how her grandmother joined virtually and said, "Nani has attended the pooja virtually."

Aditi Bhatia then uploaded her mom's picture to her Instagram story and penned an appreciation note for her. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, "& the reason why I have anything at all today, my mother. I'm terrible with money and she handles it the best which is why she deserves the biggest thank you! Mom, I hate my allowance but love the pocket money system always @bhatiabina."

Take a look at Aditi Bhatia's Instagram story-

Workwise, Aditi Bhatia is currently away from television screens, but she is still connected to her fans through social media. Aditi has 6.4 million followers on her Instagram handle and keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts.

Pinkvilla congratulates Aditi Bhatia on her new milestone!

