Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita Hassanandani pays tribute to her ‘incredible journey’ through emotional Instagram post

Yeh Hai Mohabattein actress Anita Hassanandani is one of the finest actresses on television. She has been part of many movies like Krishna Cottage, Kuch Toh Hai, and many television shows. The actress is still known by her screen name Shagun from Yeh Hai Mohabbattein. Recently, she shared an emotional note on her social media platform, expressing gratitude to her younger self for being steadfast during challenging times. In the heartfelt message, she also dedicated her appreciation to all the people in her life who contributed to making her an independent person and a resilient mother.

Anita Hassanandani posts a heartfelt note about her journey

The Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actress recently shared a beautiful caption, providing a glimpse into her journey and acknowledging the people who have stood by her as pillars of support.

Here take a look

She captioned, "Dear Me, Thank You. Hey there! to anyone who’s reading …Today, I'm not just another post on your feed. Today, I'm a letter to myself, a tribute to the incredible journey I've been on. I remember those teenage years, a whirlpool of dreams and confusion. I was just a girl with a diary, scribbling hopes that seemed too big for the simple middle-class upbringing I hadThen life happened. I lost my dad, my hero. The walls closed in, but I didn't let them crush me. I stood tall, not just for myself but for my family. I became the backbone, the breadwinner, the pillar."

She continues, "Fast forward to today, and here I am—a proud, ecstatic mother with a family that's nothing short of a dream. A loving husband who's my rock, and a child who is my universe. I've got a work life that many aspire for, and a home life that warms my heart every single day. So, today, I want to take a moment to thank ME. Thank you for believing when it was easier to doubt. Thank you for standing strong when it was easier to fall apart. Thank you for smiling through the tears and laughing through the pain. Thank you for being YOU. I am super, super content, and super, super happy. And I owe it all to the incredible woman I see in the mirror every day. Here's to more love, more laughter, and endless happiness."

Ekta Kapoor commented to her post saying, "Oh ma GOD IL START CRYing ! Love n congratulations my girl !!!" Her costar from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Neena Kulkarni also posted, "Aniiii."

Some of her fans also come out in support of the actress. A fan wrote, "More power to you." Another fan wrote, "stay blessed ." A fan commented, "Koi aap sa is still my favorite movie." Another fan wrote, "Beautiful journey of you dear Anita ji you are very sweet...congratulations to you."

Anita Hassanandani's Work Front

The actress was part of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum where she played a grey character. She played Roshini who was the first love of Shiv played by Jay Bhanushali. The show recently went off air and in that slot Sumbul Touqeer's show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is streamed.

