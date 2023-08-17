Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel: My biggest mistake was to think I'm bigger actor than anyone

Karan Patel is one of the most popular actors in the telly land. After facing a low time in his career the handsome hunk rose to fame with the role of Raman Bhalla in the blockbuster romantic drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He received massive praise for his dashing looks, fabulous acting chops and sizzling chemistry with co-star Divyanka Tripathi. Now, he is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Jhand Prakash. Recently opened up on his acting career, Bollywood debut and how he once thought he is a bigger actor than anyone.

Karan Patel felt he is a bigger actor than anyone

In a recent interview with Times of India, Karan Patel opened up on his acting career and mistakes, “My biggest mistake was thinking I was a bigger actor than I actually was. That is when I started throwing the weight around. In the industry in which we are we cannot assume that we will easily get away with any grave mistake because it is really competitive. There are so many people wanting this position. Your one misstep can cost you the race. I have been really fortunate to receive another chance to revive my career and I made the most out of the chance given by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It is my responsibility to do justice to every role or I will let everyone and myself down. I could not have taken that second opportunity for granted. That phase has made me realise my mistakes and be honest in life.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Take a look at one of his social media posts

The Khatron Ke Khiladi fame further talked about his debut on the big screen with the film titled Jhand Prakash, “I would Jhand Prakash as my debut in Hindi cinema as I am playing the lead role in the film. In my previous films, I only played small roles but I do not regret those roles because I believe every character does make a difference in the film. I also saw a phase when I really needed work so I would seize every opportunity that comes my way .”

Talking about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein the 39-year-old actor said, “I never thought that I will get a show like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that would run for six years. Even that phase made me realise that I should not neglect any work by calling it big or small and I will continue to stand by this. Even now I would even take up a role with minimum screen time if it is impactful.”

More about Karan Patel

Karan Patel is known for his shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2. He also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 where he became the runner-up. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Uorfi Javed dating her close friend Kajol? Deets Inside