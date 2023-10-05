Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aditi Bhatia meets ‘IDOL’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, writes ‘14 year old Aditi is crying…’

Aditi Bhatia is a popular name in the television world. The actress is best known for her role in the television drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which aired for a long time. Besides television, Aditi has shown off her acting mettle in a few Bollywood films in cameos. The beautiful actress enjoys an immense fan following on social media where she maintains an active presence.

Aditi Bhatia's fangirl moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aditi Bhatia recently had a fan moment as the actress met her ‘IDOL’, Bollywood queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She could not contain her excitement and shared the moment with her fans on social media. Aditi uploaded a photo with the former Miss World from the event where they met. A beautiful caption reflecting her sentiments accompanied the post. In the caption, she also revealed that it was her childhood dream to meet the actress. The caption reads, “14 year old aditi is crying rn as she met her IDOL today!!!! As an actor i only strive to be just the 1% of the magic she brings to the big screen. ok brb im jumping.”

Check out Aditi Bhatia's post here

Aditi Bhatia looked beautiful standing next to the former Miss World. While the actress wore a beautiful white outfit and a black purse, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked pretty in an all-black outfit with pearl trims in the sleeves. The two beauties looked gorgeous.

Aditi also took to her Instagram story to upload the post and wrote, "Anyone who knows me know how much I loveeeeee her. Ok bye."

Here's the post!

Reaction of netizens

Fans of Aditi Bhatia commented on how pretty both ladies looked. Some also wrote how Aditi Bhatia looked more beautiful and radiant than the Bollywood queen. "Ngl u look more beautiful than her," reads the comment. One user wrote, "Two beautiful women, so lucky!" Another commented, "I know it …it’s a fan moment for you." Others commented, "Two beauties in one frame!" Some wrote that the two actresses looked very similar and looked more like sisters. Actress Krishna Mukherjee dropped heart in the heart-in-the-eye emoji in the comment thread.

Check out some of the comments on Aditi Bhatia's post here

On the professional front, she has been part of shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Tashn-E-Ishq among others.

ALSO READ: New mom Pankhuri Awasthy shares adorable before and after glimpses of baby boy Raditya; Watch