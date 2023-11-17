Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya reunite with co-star Karan Patel at his Diwali bash

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in lead roles, was a massively hit daily soap with a huge fan base. It has been almost four years since the show went off air, but the engaging storyline and its characters are still fresh in the audience's hearts. After a long time, the show's ardent fans have witnessed the reunion of Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel at his Diwali bash.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors reunite:

A few hours ago, Divyanka Tripathi dropped several pictures on her social media handle, giving a glimpse into Karan Patel's Diwali party. In the photos, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Divyanka, Karan, Vivek Dahiya, and Abhay Bhargava are seen posing for the pictures at the Diwali bash with Ankita Bhargava. All are seen dressed up in gorgeous traditional attires as they celebrate together.

Sharing these snaps, Divyanka wrote, "Happy faces...from Ankita and Karan's Diwali Party."

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's post here-

However, prior to this, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star cast reunited at several Diwali bashes this year in the showbiz world. Recently, Anita Hassanandani, aka Shagun, also shared a few pictures with Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel. In those snaps, too, Karan, Divyanka, Anita, and Ekta Kapoor were all smiles as they met together after a long time.

Sharing these photos, Anita Hassanandani captioned, "Best part bout relationships …We evolve we grow and we let go PS only Ishita and Shagun can make Raman smile this wide And good luck for Jhalak @vivekdahiya."

Take a look at Anita Hassanandani's post here-

More about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein aired from December 3, 2013, to December 18, 2019, and was one of the top-rated daily soaps during those years. In the show, Divyanka Tripathi essayed the role of Ishita, Karan Patel played the role of Raman Bhalla, Anita Hassanandani essayed the role of Shagun, Vivek Dahiya played the role of Inspector Abhishek Singh and Ruhaanika Dhawann played the role of Ruhi.

Apart from them, the show also starred Aditi Bhatia, Aly Goni, Abhishek Verma, Krishna Mukherjee, Mihika Verma, and many others in pivotal roles.

