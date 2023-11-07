Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi bumps into on-screen daughter Ruhaanika Dhawann during Diwali shopping

Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi became a household name after her stint in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her acting mettle was immensely loved by the audience, and her on-screen bond with her on-screen daughter Ruhaanika Dhawann aka Ruhi was adored by the viewers. Their bond was not limited to on-screen only. Ruhaanika and Divyanka have shared the same relationship off-screen as well and both often shower love on one another.

Divyanka Tripathi meets Ruhaanika Dhawann

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi stepped out for Diwali shopping and bumped into Ruhaanika Dhawann after a long time. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ishi maa and Ruhi were all smiles as they met each other. Both were seen decked up in gorgeous ethnic outfits as they were clicked in a shop. Sharing pictures with Ruhaanika, Divyanka wrote, "I went out Diwali shopping and got the best Diwali gift! You make me swell with pride darling @ruhaanikad! #DivRu #IshRu."

Take a look at the post here-

Replying to Divyanka's post, Ruhaanika commented, "You inspire me. I’m so so glad we met."

Fans comment

Fans were on cloud nine seeing their favourite on-screen mother-daughter's reunion. One fan wrote, "The reunion we were waiting for since ages finally happened. I'm crying," another user commented, "We got our diwali gift without actually going for diwali shopping. #Ishru / #DivRu reunion was long awaited!"

Sharing these same pictures, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ruhi wrote, "Do we need a caption, No. The smile says it all. The love and affection is real! Hamari toh bangayi Happy Diwali @divyankatripathidahiya #Divru #ishru."

Speaking about Divyanka and Ruhaanika's show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein aired from December 3, 2013, to December 18, 2019, and was one of the top-rated daily soaps during those years. The show starred Karan Patel, Aditi Bhatia, Anita Hassanandani, Abhishek Verma, Krishna Mukherjee, and many other pivotal roles.

About Dviyanka Tripathi's professional stint

Apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi has starred in several shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, and more. She fearlessly embraced challenges as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. She was recently seen in a new web show titled The Magic of Shiri.

