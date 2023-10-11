Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reasons why she cannot click pictures; says 'I can't bring...'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a known name in the industry. She has gained accolades for her stellar acting performances and her stint in reality shows. The actress is loved by many and has a loyal fan base. Divyanka loves traveling and exploring new places along with her husband Vivek Dahiya. Nonetheless, the actress rarely shares such memories on her social media. However, Divyanka has now disclosed the reason behind her limited photo and reel content.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals the reason why she can not click pictures or make reels

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to social media to share a couple of her pictures where she is seen posing gracefully. The actress shared her thoughts on why a celebrity like her who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, can not click pictures. She revealed that she gets too absorbed in the moment and enjoys the same and that leaves her with no time to click pictures and capture the moments on her phone. She wrote, "Would you believe a person with 26M following if she says, I simply can't bring myself to clicking pictures and making reels!!! Maybe it's just that I get so absorbed at the moment and people that I forget to capture it in my phone and stick to making memories. Yet, trying!

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's social media post

Divyanka Tripathi's previous projects

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress entered as a challenger and gave a tough time to the contestants. Divyanka had a remarkable journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she performed every stunt with sheer joy and dedication. She broke through her image of a docile and sensitive individual and rocked the show. She completed her journey as the first runner-up while Arjun Bijlani lifted the trophy that season. Divyanka's comeback in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was grand as well as nostalgic. She made her presence felt in the show with her sincerity.

Divyanka rose to fame with her show Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann. She is popularly known as Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

ALSO READ: After Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani to star opposite Parth Samthaan for new project