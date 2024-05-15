Divyanka Tripathi, known for playing the role of Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Krishna Mukherjee and Divyanka have worked together on the same show.

Krishna recently accused the producer of her show of harassment, alleging an incident where she was locked in a makeup room. Divyanka Tripathi has finally reacted to Krishna’s allegations.

Divyanka Tripathi’s reaction to Krishna Mukherjee’s allegations

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress expressed her disgust and shock at the recent events, questioning how such incidents could occur in an industry with robust union regulations. Divyanka noted the significant changes since her debut and emphasized the presence of contracts, yet she finds it troubling that basic human decency is disregarded.

Divyanka told TellyChakkar, “How can someone forget about humanity? How can you lock your actor in a room? How can you talk so rudely?” Further, she shared, “There is a way of speaking, like she will send a legal notice for someone using abusive language.”

Such behavior, she believes, creates a negative impact, especially for newcomers who may become intimidated by such situations. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi strongly believes that actors should not take such situations lightly if they're experiencing them. She wished for actors not to be afraid; while maintaining a positive image is crucial, preserving one's dignity should never be compromised.

Advertisement

What were Krishna Mukherjee’s allegations?

On April 26, 2024, Krishna Mukherjee, an actress from the show Shubh Shagun, took to Instagram to share her troubling experience and address issues with the show's producer.

She revealed enduring anxiety and depression due to the non-payment for her services and recalled an incident where she was locked in a makeup room by the production house.

She decided to make the issue public and now demands justice, although her family was against it. Accompanying the post, she captioned, "My hands are still shivering while writing this but I had to. I am suffering from Anxiety and Depression bcz of this. We hide our emotions and show the brighter side on social media. But this is the Reality."

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit's Birthday: Ankita Lokhande, Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Bijlani and other celebs extend heartfelt wishes