Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya drop pics from temple visit; fans say, 'Simply heartwarming'
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya recently visited a temple to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. Take a look!
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are some of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry. Their presence has consistently captured the attention of fans, setting relationship goals.
Recently, the power couple blessed our feeds with glimpses of their spiritual side as they visited the temple after her recovery from the accident.
Divyanka Tripathi shares a glimpse into the temple visit with Vivek Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle and melted hearts with their visit to a temple, sharing glimpses of their serene moments on social media. The couple radiated tranquility as they immersed themselves in prayers before the divine deities, Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva.
Accompanying the heartwarming snapshots, Divyanka penned, “Om Namah Shivay... Om Durgay Namah... Sri Ganeshay Namah. While we pray for our loved ones, YOU are an integral part of our prayers.”
Divyanka looked stunning in a sapphire blue lace set, featuring refined floral accents and a chic v-neckline, paired with a chiffon dupatta. Opting for minimal makeup, she radiated elegance. Meanwhile, Vivek Dahiya opted for a casual look, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, accessorized with a blue cap and a wristwatch.
About Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi
Vivek and Divyanka first met on the set of the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, sparking the beginning of their relationship. They exchanged vows on July 8, 2016. Divyanka made her TV debut in 2006 with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, while Vivek landed his first lead role in Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2013. Their partnership reached new heights when they won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.
More about Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi has received widespread recognition for her performances in iconic TV series such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, establishing herself as a household name in Indian television. Beyond acting, she has showcased her versatility on reality TV in Nach Baliye 8 and secured a runner-up position in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Currently, she's a part of the web series Adrishyam, where she shares the screen with Eijaz Khan, offering viewers an intriguing narrative revolving around undercover agents.
