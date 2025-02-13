Yeh Kya Bana Diya OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Ranveer Brar's unique cooking reality show?

Ranveer Brar is undoubtedly one of the renowned chefs of India and has been a part of several culinary shows. And now, the star chef will soon be seen in an upcoming web show titled, Yeh Kya Bana Diya. Unlike regular cooking reality shows, this show promises to shock and surprise audiences. The viewers will be on the edge of their seats throughout as they begin watching this show from tomorrow.

When and where to watch Ranveer Brar's show Yeh Kya Bana Diya?

The makers of Yeh Kya Bana Diya have officially released the promo of the web show on their official social media accounts, offering a glimpse to the audience of the concept of the show. Featuring celebrated chef Ranveer Brar, this cooking reality show is set to entertain the audience very soon. Yeh Kya Bana Diya will start streaming on February 14. The show will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yeh Kya Bana Diya -

The caption of this promo read, "Ek se ek अंतरंगी dishes! How bizzare can it get? Dekh lijiye warna aap bhi kahoge #YehKyaBanaDiya! #YehKyaBanaDiya streaming from Feb 14 only on #DisneyPlusHotstar."

Cast and Crew of Yeh Kya Bana Diya:

Hosted by chef Ranveer Brar, the unique culinary reality show, Yeh Kya Bana Diya, will feature contestants who will showcase their culinary skills to the chef but with a twist. Here, the contestants execute their bizarre food combinations in order to make a dish and impress Ranveer. However, in the promo, it can be seen how the chef is shell-shocked to learn about weird, unthinkable and gross food combinations that are currently trending in the market.

From pastry noodles to gajar ka jalwa, these weird combinations leave Ranveer shocked. A frustrated Ranveer is set to entertain viewers with his hilarious reactions but also educate the audience more about the culinary world.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get latest updates on Yeh Kya Bana Diya!