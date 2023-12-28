Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira faces hurdles in completing her education post marriage; will she succeed?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping the audience hooked to their screens for more than a decade now. It has always stood out among other shows because of its stellar cast and impressive storytelling. After the exit of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla stepped in as the new main leads. They are playing the roles of Armaan and Abhira. The storyline revolves around their lives post-marriage. The upcoming track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Abhira fighting for her rights after being stopped by her in-laws from completing her studies.

Abhira faces hurdles as she struggles to complete her education post marriage

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus has posted a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It begins with Abhira aka Samridhii Shukla coming down with her books and telling everyone that she is going to college. Kaveri tells her that daughters-in-law are meant to carry responsibilities on their shoulders and not a book bag. Abhira mentions that she wants to complete her law education. An irked Kaveri gets angry at her and states, “Is ghar ka kanoon todh kar desh ka kanoon seekhne chali ho. Andar jao (You are breaking laws of this house to learn the law of the nation. Go inside.)”

The frame changes and viewers witness Abhira appearing even more confidently in front of Kaveri. She is seen wearing a black pant suit. Abhira then questions Kaveri and says, “Kya duniya ki kisi bhi kitab mein aisa koi kanoon hai jo bahu ko college jane se rokta ho? Agar aap ek aurat hokar company ki CEO ban sakti hain toh main kyun nahi? (Is there any book in this world which stops a daughter-in-law from going to college? If you being a woman can become CEO of a company, why not me?)”

The caption of the promo reads, “Apni padhai poori karne ke liye Abhira kar rahi hai gharwaalon ki poorani soch se ladai. Lekin iss ladai mein kya Abhira ki hogi jeet?”

Take a look at the latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as protagonists. The show airs everyday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can also be streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

