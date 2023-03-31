Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda dishes out fitness goals as he flaunts his chiselled arms; PIC

Handsome hunk Harshad Chopda is among the most talented and well-known actors in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the star has acted in numerous shows and has carved a space in the hearts of the audience. Harshad enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent and charming looks. The actor has maintained an active social media presence but shares posts rarely. He believes in keeping his social media life lowkey but often shares major updates regarding his personal and professional life with his fans and followers.

Harshad Chopda's new PIC:

Today, Harshad Chopda took to his social media handle and shared a picture on his Instagram story. In this snap, the actor is seen flaunting his chiselled drool-worthy arms melting many hearts. Harshad's ardent fans and followers know that the actor is a fitness freak and never skips going to the gym. Despite having an erratic schedule, Harshad hits the gym regularly and ensures to motivate his fans also by sharing videos and pictures of his workout sessions.

Harshad Chopda's professional life:

Harshad Chopda marked his debut in the industry with Left Right Left and won the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of Cadet Ali Baig. He was referred to as ‘Usool Bhai’ in the show, as his character was righteous. He then starred in numerous popular shows such as Amber Dhara, Kis Desh Main Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Saubhagyavati Bhava, Humsafars, and Bepannaah.

At present, Harshad Chopda essays Abhimanyu in Rajan Shahi's longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor stars opposite Pranali Rathod, and their onscreen chemistry is loved by their fans. Pranali and Harshad are fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans. Along with Pranali and Harshad, the show also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new twist: Will Abhimanyu know the truth after Akshara calls him to treat Abir?