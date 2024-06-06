Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda enjoys vacation in Switzerland with his loved ones; see PIC

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda took to Instagram and posted a story of him traveling with his father, Prakash Chopda, and sister Harsha Chopda to Switzerland. It seems Harshad has taken a break from his busy schedule to spend quality time with his family and freshen up himself. The actor was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, playing Abhimanyu Birla.

Harshad captioned the picture, saying, “Vacation with family is like home in motion.” His on-screen chemistry with co-star Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai garnered enormous attention and love from the audience. Fans eagerly await the actor's comeback on television, and it will be interesting to see what kind of characters he will play next.

Take a look at Harshad Chopda’s picture

(Harshad Chopda Instagram)

Harshad Chopda’s bond with sister Harsha Chopda

Harshad Choda has mostly played positive roles on-screen, where he has portrayed an ideal son, an ideal brother and an ideal husband. His fans have shown immense love to all his characters. But little do they know that Harshad is a family man even in real life who values his dear ones and makes time out of his schedules to spend time with them.

In the recent Instagram story, Harshad Chopda poses with his father and sister. His sister named Harsha Chopda is a fitness enthusiast and shares a very adorable bond with Harshad. She often posts pictures with Harshad on social media.

Advertisement

Take a look at Harsha Chopda’s post:

Harshad Chopda approached for Bigg Boss OTT season 3?

After the thrilling finale of Bigg Boss 17 earlier this year, dedicated fans are eagerly searching for updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3. This version of the popular reality show has gained an enormous following, leaving viewers excited for the next season.

Reports suggest Bigg Boss OTT 3 is in the works and might start sooner than expected. Following the success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, where YouTuber Elvish Yadav won, the third season is scheduled to begin streaming on JioCinema from June 21.

The latest buzz is that the producers have approached Harshad Chopda for Bigg Boss OTT 3, following Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shehzada Dhami. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Since Harshad is known for being private and staying out of the spotlight when not working, it seems unlikely he will join Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Advertisement

Take a look at Harshad Chopda’s post:

Harshad Chopda’s on-screen chemistry with co-star Pranali Rathod

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have garnered significant attention for their on-screen chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their characters, Abhimanyu and Akshara, are among the most beloved on-screen couples, enjoying a huge fan following.

Numerous sources have even speculated that they are dating in real life. Recently, the rumored couple addressed all the questions that curious fans frequently ask.

About Harshad Chopda

Chopda began his acting career in 2006 with the show Mamta. He gained more recognition for playing Prem Juneja in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Anurag Ganguly in Tere Liye. He also played notable roles as Raghavendra Pratap Singh in Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? and Sahir Azeem Chaudhary in Humsafars. Chopda further solidified his status as a leading actor with his roles as Captain Aditya Hooda in Bepannaah and Dr. Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His performances in these shows earned him four ITA Awards for Best Actor Popular.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Farman Haider part ways with ex-GF Juhi Singh Bajwa because of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Samridhii Shukla?