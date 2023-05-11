Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan on his role in the show, ‘There will always be Kartik in me’

Mohsin Khan is remembered for playing Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the show brought him overnight fame. His performance won over the audience and he became one of the most popular actors in the telly world. He gave an unforgettable performance and his chemistry with Shivangi Joshi was loved by the audience. The actor ended his journey on the show after five and a half years. Although he has not been seen in any television show post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he kept himself busy with music videos. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with ETimes, the actor looked back on his journey in the show.

Mohsin Khan on playing Kartik

Talking about his character, Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan shared, "I never thought of it like that. The character of Kartik has always been so close to me. I enjoyed a lot doing that role. It was a beautiful journey. I have done almost 1500 episodes. People loved every shade of my role. Be it in a drunk role, professor role, people loved every role and journey of Kartik. There will always be Kartik in me." Kartik and Shivangi's pair were admired by fans and they called them 'Kaira'.

Mohsin Khan’s professional life

Prior to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan acted in several other shows such as Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Mohsin has been a part of several music videos such as Baarish, Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, Tumko Dekha Toh Pyaar Aagaya, Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya, Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai among others. Mohsin was most recently seen opposite Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal in the music video 'Rista Rista'. It is a romantic number.

