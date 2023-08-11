Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pooja Joshi Arora welcomes second child, a baby girl

Pooja Joshi Arora, popularly known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Varsha gave her fans a sweet little surprise on Friday. Pooja Joshi Arora and her husband Manish Arora welcomed their second child today. The actress took to her Instagram and informed everyone about the same. She made the sweet announcement and asked fans to shower blessings.

Pooja Joshi and her husband Manish Arora welcome second baby

Today, on 11th August, actress Pooja Joshi Arora aka Varsha took to her Instagram stories to announce the joy of embracing motherhood for the second time. Pooja mentioned that she delivered a baby girl and urged her fans to shower love and blessings on the little one.

In her Instagram note, Pooja wrote, “By God’s grace today delivered a baby girl, please shower your blessing.” Fans and well-wishers are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the newborn baby girl, in the meantime.

When Pooja Joshi and Manish Arora announced second pregnancy

Three weeks ago, Pooja posted a video on her social media announcing her pregnancy with her maternity shoot photos. The actress was clicked flaunting her cute baby bump in the photos. In the video, her elder daughter Ridhima can be seen holding a board that read: “Going to become big dida soon” and “Coming soon.”

The former cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai namely Neha Saroopa Babani aka Rashmi Singhania from and Nidhi Uttam aka Nandani Singhaniya also wished the couple after the announcement video.

Fans also commented and wished the couple. One user said, “Yeeyyyyyyyyyyyy waitinggggg for uuuu,” while another wrote, “Congrats pooja je mein bahut badi fan hu apki varsha ke kerdar ko mein bahut pasand karte aa rhe hu.” A third user commented, “Aww adorable!! Congratulations dear.”

Work-wise, Pooja is best known for portraying the character of Varsha in the Indian TV drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For a while, she also played the lead role in the TV serial Dharti Ka Veer Yodha: Prithviraj Chauhan as Sanyojita. Pooja is one of the most loved actresses in the TV entertainment industry.

Pinkvilla team congratulates Pooja Joshi Arora and Manish Arora on the birth of their baby girl!

