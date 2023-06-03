Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod brings home a new car; Check Out

Pranali Rathod essays the female lead role in Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress bought a new car.

Pranali Rathod
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod bought a new car for her family

Popular telly actress, Pranali Rathod is among the most well-known celebrity in the industry. Although she has been seen in several telly dramas before, the actress rose to fame instantly after she stepped in to essay the role of Akshara Goenka Birla in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is one of the longest-running and most loved daily soaps on Indian Television. Pranali got roped in opposite Harshad Chopda, and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the audience. The couple is adorably addressed as 'AbhiRa' by their fans, who root for them ardently. 

Pranali Rathod buys a new car

The actress is enjoying the success Rajan Shahi's show brought her. Today, she made an exciting announcement on social media that she bought a new car. Her elder sister, Ruchi Rathod took to social media to upload a photo of the actress with the brand-new car. The young actress is seen in a ripped denim and black fitted top looking stylish as she posed in front of the car. It is a TATA Harrier in black. The price of the SUV ranges from INR 15 to 25 lakhs. In the next post, a video shows the actress standing with her family and performing a puja for the new car.

Take a look at Pranali Rathod's new car here:

Pranali Rathod bought a brand new car

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Initially, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in lead roles, and they essayed the role of Akshara and Naitik, respectively. Later the show took a generation leap, post which Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan stepped in to play the lead and essayed the role of Naira and Kartik. At present, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles who play Abhimanyu and Akshara. Along with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, the show also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

