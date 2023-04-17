Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod REACTS to rumors of dating Harshad Chopda

Popular actress Pranali Rathod is among the most well-known celebrity in the telly industry. The actress rose to fame instantly after she stepped in to essay the role of Akshara in Rajan Shahi's produced show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pranali got roped in opposite Harshad Chopda, and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the audience. The couple is adorably addressed as 'AbhiRa' by their fans, who root for them ardently. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's on-screen chemistry instantly sparked rumors of them dating in real life. There were several reports and rumors of them dating in real life as well.

Pranali Rathod REACTS to rumors of dating Harshad Chopda:

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod revealed whether she is dating actor Harshad Chopda. For the unversed, the actors formed a great bond while working together for their show. Their friendship often added fuel to their dating rumors, but now Pranali broke the silence on this and stated, "Hum bohot acche dost hai…I don’t know how to explain this to people." She further shared that they are very good friends, and they have been shooting for a long time. When asked if there is anything else apart from friendship, Pranali replied, "Absolutely not."

While talking to the portal, Pranali also spoke about completing 5 years in the industry and revealed how the journey has been for her. Speaking to the publication, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared that she is still learning, but she has grown as a person and as an actor. She mentioned that she has met a lot of good people who taught her a lot of good things. When asked whether working in the industry will ever change her behavior, Pranali said, "I doubt I will ever be arrogant. Every time someone comes up to me, I get very emotional."

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Along with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, the show also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

