Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod's fees per episode will leave you amazed; Find out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is one of the longest-running and most successful shows on Television screens. Lead by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, the duo portrays the characters of Abhimanyu and Akshara, affectionately known as AbhiRa by their dedicated fans. Pranali Rathod, in particular, has become a household name since joining the show, captivating viewers with her acting prowess and adorable looks. Her portrayal of Akshara has not only added freshness to the series but has also won the admiration of the audience.

Pranali Rathod fees per episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali Rathod continues to impress with her talent, leaving a lasting impact on the hearts of audiences. Her exceptional acting skills and high demand in the industry have led to her commanding a substantial fee for each episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. According to TellyChakkar, Pranali reportedly earns an astounding Rs 55,000 per episode. Yes, you read it right! Hence, it proves that Pranali is among the bankable actor in the showbiz world. Pranali's success and widespread acclaim are a testament to her unwavering dedication, immense talent, and relentless hard work.

Take a look at the post here-

Pranali Rathod's personal life:

Pranali Rathod recently became a proud owner of a swanky car. She had shared a picture of the car with her fans on social media. While her professional life continues to thrive, Pranali's personal life often becomes the subject of speculation, particularly regarding her relationship with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Harshad Chopda. However, both actors have consistently refuted these rumors.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Pranali Rathod shares the screen with talented actors such as Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant, and Jay Soni in the widely popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This long-running series has successfully captivated the audience for over a decade with its extravagant wedding sequences and profound portrayal of family dynamics. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

