Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide. Vaishali Takkar, a prominent name in the telly world, passed away today, October 16. Vaishali was active on social media and often stayed connected to her fans and followers. She shared her whereabouts with her fans and followers regarding her personal and professional life and also dropped interesting reels on her Instagram handle. Her last post on her Instagram handle was five days ago where she looked gorgeous as she shared a funny reel.

As per reports, Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her Indore residence after committing suicide today, on Sunday. She was living in Indore since last year. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot. However, more details on the reason behind this shocking incident are still awaited.