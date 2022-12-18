Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta gets engaged, drops beautiful PICS

Vrushika Mehta rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Dil Dosti Dance where she essayed the role of Sharon Rai Prakash. Post this, the actress has been a part of several shows and impressed the masses with her talent. Speaking about her personal life, today, Vrushika surprised her fans by sharing several photos and videos from her engagement ceremony. Yes, you heard it right! Vrushika is now engaged to a man named Saurabh Ghedia. However, not much is known about Vrushika's fiance but his Instagram bio suggests that he is from Toronto. Vrushika Mehta's engagement PICS:

Today, Vrushika took to her Instagram handle and shared several photos from her engagement ceremony Vrushika and Saurabh Ghedia exchanged rings on 11 December 2022. Sharing dreamy photos with her fiance, the actress captioned, "Our beginning of forever 11.12.2022." Speaking about their stunning outfits, Vrushika opted for a grey heavily embellished lehenga whereas Saurabh also color coordinated and wore a grey sherwani.

Take a look at Vrushika's engagement PICS:

As soon as the photos were up on Instagram, Vrushika's friends and fans flooded her comment section with their congratulatory messages. Celebs like Harsh Rajput, Sana Tarannum Sayyad, Sonal Vengurlekar, Vishal Singh, and others penned amazing comments for the couple. After this, Vrushika also shared a video from her engagement ceremony. In this video, we see beautiful glimpses of Vrushika and Saurabh's dreamy engagement. Vrushika's Dil Dosti Dance co-star Shantanu Maheshwari commented on the video and wrote, "Wow… this was surprising… Congratulations!!! Super happy for you yaar…" Kanika Mann, Kishwer Merchantt, and others also commented on the video.

Watch the Vrushika's engagement video here-

Vrushika Mehta's work front: Vrushika Mehta has been a part of several shows such as Dil Dosti Dance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ishqbaaaz, Yeh Teri Galiyan, and more. The actress also starred in Television longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she essayed Dr. Riddhima Saxena and was paired opposite Mohsin Khan. Vrushika was last seen making a special appearance in the hit show Kumkum Bhagya.

