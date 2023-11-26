Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara tasks Armaan to safeguard Abhira as she dies; Abhira-Armaan get married

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for one of the major twists in the show. The current track of the show revolves around Akshara and Armaan fighting a case against each other while Yuvraj wants to get married to Abhira. The upcoming episodes will have a major twist leading to Abhira and Armaan's marriage.

Armaan's promise to Akshara on her deathbed

As per the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yuvraj shoots a bullet at Armaan but Akshara saves him and gets shot. Abhira and Armaan are shocked by the turn of events. They take Akshara to the hospital. Akshara senses that she will not be able to live long and thus he tells Armaan that Yuvraj will yet again come for Abhira.

She requests Armaan to safeguard and take care of Abhira. He promises her the same as she breathes her last. Abhira's world gets shattered as she gets married to Armaan.

Have a look at the recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhira's aspirations to suffer post-marriage

Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) aspires to become a lawyer just like her mother Akshara. However, she gets married to Armaan who is a part of Poddar family. Poddar family doesn't allow the ladies of the house to work post-marriage. In the sudden turn of events in Abhira's life, it will be exciting to see how she fulfills her dream of becoming an acclaimed lawyer.

Ruhi agrees to marry Armaan's brother Rohit

While Ruhi and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) love each other, Ruhi feels dejected by Armaan's ignorance not knowing about what is going on with him. In a fit of rage and to teach Armaan a lesson, Ruhi agrees to marry Rohit. It will be interesting to see how Armaan-Abhira and Ruhi-Rohit will manage to stay under one roof.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before leap

Before the fourth generation leap, it was revealed that Akshara gave birth to a baby girl and named her Abhira. Abhimanyu and Abhir were shown dead in an accident. Ruhi grew hatred for Akshara as she held her responsible for her mother Aarohi's death.

