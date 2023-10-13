Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara's anger flares up as Abhir voices his unwillingness towards her baby

The episode begins with Manjiri opening up about her worries to Akshu, a role played by Pranali Rathore. She brings up Akshu's previous memories and how they could pose a challenge for anything new to transpire.

Family concerns and Manjiri's advice

Manjiri advises Akshu to consider the potential impact on three lives rather than just one. Akshu appreciates Manjiri's concerns but asserts her right to make decisions about her life. Manjiri respects her choice and encourages her to think it over.

Akshu's anxieties and Abhi to the rescue

As Manish and Suvarna inquire about Manjiri's conversation with Akshu, she responds in a cryptic manner and leaves. Akshu starts feeling anxious, particularly about Abhinav, and steps out of the car to catch her breath while walking. In a harrowing moment, a ladder nearly falls on Akshu, but Abhi intervenes just in time, preventing a potential disaster.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming twists in Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s show that'll astound you

Muskaan's shocking revelation

After Abhir and Ruhi come out from school, Abhir questions Akshu's presence, considering the doctor's advice. Muskaan shocks everyone by mentioning the word "abortion," revealing that she overheard Manjiri and Akshu's conversation. The family is filled with disbelief and shock.

A heated family debate ensues

Back at home, Manjiri appears distressed, and Abhi confronts her about the apparent stance on preventing Abhinav and Akshu's child from being born. A heated argument ensues, with various family members expressing their opinions on Manjiri's stance. Suvarna supports Manjiri, explaining her motivations and the potential complications of Akshu's choice.

Abhi's determination as the family is left divided

In the midst of the escalating family argument, Akshu overhears their conversation, her heart is heavy with the realization that the family is deeply divided over the fate of her unborn child. While Abhi remains steadfast in his unwavering support for Akshu and their baby, the conflicting opinions within the family weigh heavily on her.

Morning reflections and preview of the next episode

The next morning, the family reflects on their situation, and in a preview of the next episode, Abhir expresses resentment towards the baby during a puja, hoping that Lord Shiva will remove the child from their lives. Akshu raises her hand to stop him, but Abhir walks away, leaving the family's future in an uncertain state.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 11, 2023: Abhimanyu agrees to accept Abhinav’s son