Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Amidst rumors of Harshad Chopda quitting, reports of 20-year leap surface

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is no doubt one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod show also enjoys the status of being the longest-running television soap. Viewers also love the chemistry between Harshad’s Abhimanyu and Pranali’s Akshara. Together, they are called AbhiRa. While the popularity of the show continues going strong, the latest buzz is it will soon take a leap. While this indicates upcoming twists in the plot, it also means a significant change in the cast of the drama.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to take a leap?

According to a report in TellyChakkar, the show will take a 20-year leap. The sources also mentioned that makers are planning to introduce an entirely new cast in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. So, this means bidding adieu to the existing cast of the show. However, not much is known about the leap and an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made by the makers. This news comes at a time when the internet was already abuzz with the news that Harshad Chopda will make his exit. Since nothing is confirmed yet, viewers will have to wait and watch how things unfold.

For the unversed, after Jay Soni’s character Abhinav died and his stint came to an end, it was speculated that Akshara and Abhimanyu’s romance would rekindle. While viewers were eagerly looking forward to this upcoming twist, reports surfaced Harshad Chopra is making an exit. It all started when a few weeks back, the actor uploaded a post on social media amidst the speculations of his leaving. He uploaded a photo and wrote, “The sooner the better. And that’s the post.” Many fans asked him if he was leaving, however, he was unavailable to comment on anything. In an interaction, his co-star Pranali Rathod said that she had no clue about the reports.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai first aired in 2009 and back then, it starred renowned actors Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan. It was equally popular at the time when it aired. Currently, viewers are enjoying Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's chemistry on the show.

