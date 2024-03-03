Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Recently, Abhira managed to find a place in the hearts of the Poddar family. In the upcoming episodes, the show will take an interesting turn with families discussing about Roohi and Manav's alliance while Armaan makes a big decision.

Armaan decides to end his association with Roohi

As per the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira and Armaan discuss the course of their relationship. Abhira asks what if in the coming time, either one of them falls in love with the other person? Later, Abhira showcases her maturity and understanding and tells Armaan that his love for his girlfriend shouldn't change. Abhira gets Roohi there and talks about the person in Armaan's life. Armaan states that he has decided to end his past relationship. This leaves Roohi shocked.

Have a look at the recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-

The previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the previous episode, Vikram expressed his wish to get Roohi married to Manav since Rohit wouldn't return. Roohi noticed that Armaan was ignoring her. Kaveri took Abhira to an event wherein she was supposed to give a speech. While Kaveri was quite nervous, Abhira managed to calm her down and prepare her to give a speech. She gets applauded for the same.

Armaan and Abhira's friendship

Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) got married because of Akshara. She gave Abhira's responsiblity to Armaan before dying and he sacrificed everything to marry her. They were always at loggerheads and couldn't see eye-to-eye. However, recently, Abhira went out of her way to save Vidya from Yuvraj who blackmailed her to marry him or else he would harm Vidya. Abhira was all set to marry Yuvraj unwillingly. However, in the nick of time, Armaan saved Abhira and Vidya. This made a huge place for Abhira in Armaan's heart and they graduated to become good friends.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features actors like Pratiksha Honmukhe, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Anita Raaj, and others.