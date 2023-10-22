Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai CONFIRMED: Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda REPLACED by Samriddhi and Shehzada

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news for a long time with the speculations over the generation leap in the show. Rumor mills were abuzz with many scenarios that could happen with the probable leap in the show. There were reports that Abhimanyu and Abhir would die in a car accident while Akshara would be seen taking care of her child with Abhinav all alone. There was also speculation that actress Pranali Rathod would be retained in the show and might play Akshara's daughter. However now, there's a lot of clarity on post-leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are to be replaced by Samriddhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

And now, the cat is out of the bag, after a lot of speculations, it has been revealed that both Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are set to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Samriddhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have been roped in as the new leads of generation four in the show. The cast gathered on the sets of the show to perform a havan. Producer of the show Rajan Shahi along with his mother organized a havan on the sets and invited the new cast of the show. Samriddhi Shukla along with Shehzada Dhami can be seen in the havan pictures.

Have a look at havan pictures with the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Other cast to join the generation leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Along with Samriddhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami, other cast members to enter the show as new generation include Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, and Shivam Khajuria among others. In the havan pictures, actor Sachin Tyagi is also present. It can be speculated that he has been retained in the show as Manish Goenka. As per reports, Preeti Amin would essay the character of older Akshara in the show.

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current track of the show revolves around Akshara being pregnant with Abhinav's child while Manjiri is against the same. Manjiri has been trying many tricks to stop her from having the baby but Abhimanyu is supporting Akshara and wants her to deliver the baby.

