Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did you know not Karan Mehra but THIS Karan was signed to play Naitik? Rajan Shahi REVEALS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. It has been more than 16 years since the show premiered. The show began with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing the lead roles. However, recently the show's producer Rajan Shahi revealed a surprising fact about Karan Mehra not being the first choice to play the lead role. Shahi shared that Karan Tacker was signed to play the role of Naitik.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rajan Shahi revealed why Karan Tacker backed out from playing the role of Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared how Karan Mehra was cast in the show and more. Talking about Tacker, the producer shared, "I had signed Karan Tacker in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Hina Khan. His costumes and trials were done." He further added, "Karan's agreement was done."

Rajan Shahi revealed that the first promo was supposed to be of the couple who were already married whereas the wedding actually happened in the 40th episode of the show. He explained how they wanted to use this strategy to inform the audience that the story was about a married couple.

He mentioned that Tacker was signed and was supposed to be a part of the promo. He revealed that the show's set was set and disclosed, "Karan Tacker was not answering anyone's call. Everyone was calling and then I called. I told him that he has to come for the promo, the Star team had reached, the promo was supposed to be shot. He told me, 'Sir I don't want to shoot.' I asked him 'Why?' He replied, 'Sir, I think TV will slot my image. My father also feels.' He was very scared and till now I joke about it."

Rajan Shahi praised Tacker for being "honest" with him and mentioned how he can't tolerate lies. He praised Karan Tacker and then spoke about Karan Mehra's casting. Shahi explained how he delayed the promo shoot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for two days and flew back to Mumbai.

He revealed that he learned from the channel that an aspiring actor has been waiting for three years for a break. Shahi recalled meeting Karan Mehra and finalising him for the character of Naitik within 10 minutes.

Praising Karan Mehra, the producer mentioned that he needed a sweet, nice, mother's boy for the role and he found these traits in Mehra. Shahi disclosed that Karan had tears as he was finalised within 10 minutes after he was ideally sitting for 2 years. He then shot the promo and started shooting for the episode of the show within 20 days.

At present, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samirdhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles.