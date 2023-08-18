Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Do you remember Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda's kiss? It's inspired by Spider-Man?

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" has been a beloved show since its debut in 2009, consistently winning over the audience with its engaging storyline. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod joined the cast last year. The chemistry between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's characters has struck a chord with fans, becoming a focal point of the show. Under the moniker 'AbhiRa,' their on-screen relationship has become a sensation, with fans passionately supporting and celebrating their pairing. This dynamic duo has garnered immense popularity, to the extent that their presence and interactions consistently trend among viewers.

Last year, Pranali Rathod shared the premiere video from the YRKKH set in which Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod recreated Spiderman’s upside-down kissing scene. Recently, Pranali Rathod again shared the video on her Instagram account gaining a lot of notice from fans.

Did Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai COPY the iconic Spiderman upside-down kissing scene?

In a nod to the famous Spider-Man scene, Spider-Man is seen hanging upside down from a building in his signature suit, with rain adding to the dramatic ambiance. During this tense and rain-soaked moment, Mary gently lowers his mask until it covers only the nose, and they share a kiss. This particular scene from Spider-Man has achieved iconic status over the years, resonating with audiences for its romantic and unique nature.

A similar situation was recreated between ABHIRA in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," where Harshad was seen hanging upside down from a tree and Pranali kissed him on his forehead. Fans couldn't help but draw immediate parallels between the two scenes.

Pranali Rathod promoting the upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is an upcoming Hindi romantic family drama that is creating anticipation among viewers. The show is directed by Rajan Shahi.

Pranali Rathod recently shared a memory of ABHIRA on her Instagram account, promoting and urging the fans to watch the upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Pranali wrote, “Dekhiye #baateinkuchankaheesi

iss Somvar se, raat 9 baje on @starplus @directorskutproduction”

The show is set to be streamed on Star Plus starting on August 21, 2023. The scheduled timings for the show are at 9 PM, airing from Monday to Saturday, providing audiences with a regular dose of entertainment throughout the week.

