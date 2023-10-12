Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ashnoor Kaur shares glimpses of celebration as they shift to their new house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashnoor Kaur is currently in an extremely happy space. The talented actress who started off her journey as a child actress has now bought a luxurious house in Mumbai. Ashnoor has been a part of many TV shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and Prithvi Vallabh among others but she got immense popularity with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the teenage Naira. The actress had recently taken a little break to focus on her academics. And now, Ashnoor and her family are rejoicing as they tick off owning a luxurious house in the city of dreams Mumbai. The actress recently shifted to the house and shared glimpses of the special prayers and party as they stepped into their new abode.

Ashnoor Kaur shares glimpses of celebration on entering the new house

The Patiala Babes actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the housewarming party that the family hosted as they stepped into their new house. Along with the party, the family also hosted special prayers from Punjabi tradition on the special occasion. Ashnoor is seen being immersed in spirituality as she prays in one of the pictures. The actress also cut a pretty-looking cake. Sharing the special moments on Instagram, she wrote: We buy a house but,

it takes family to make it home…

With prayers, dance & laughter,

We enter our new abode

Have a look at Ashnoor Kaur post on buying a new house

Ashnoor Kaur shared excitement on owning a new house

A few days ago, Ashnoor Kaur had shared a few pictures from her new house while the house was getting constructed. She had written on Instagram, "New month, new beginnings, new home #FewDaysMore #Grateful."

Have a look at the Ashnoor's post

Ashnoor Kaur's journey in the showbiz

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress started of her career with Jhansi Ki Rani as Prachi followed by Saath Nibhana Saathiya as Panna. She then bagged Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and her acting chops got her a lot of recognition from the show. She has been a part of Bollywood movies Manmarziyaan and Sanju. Ashnoor has many popular music videos to her credit. Kya Karu is one of the most popular.

PInkvilla wishes Ashnoor and her family the heartiest congratulations on shifting to their new abode!

