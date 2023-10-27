Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda drops cryptic tweet on KARMA amid exit from show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken an interesting turn. The current track revolves around Abhimanyu feeling he has failed as a son and husband. The Goenka family expresses their love for Abhimanyu to make him feel better. The show is all set for a generation leap, post which actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will be seen exiting the show, paving the way for new actors to lead the fourth generation.

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have been roped in to play the lead roles post-leap. Amidst his exit from the show, Harshad Chopda took to his Twitter (now X) account and shared a cryptic post.

Harshad Chopda's cryptic post ahead of his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

There were many reports of Harshad Chopda being unhappy with the script of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the news about the generation leap followed. The old cast will soon exit the show. Ahead of his exit from the show, Harshad took to his social media account to share a shirtless picture of himself. He also wrote a cryptic post related to karma.

Chopda wrote, "There is a moral arch in the universe. Whenever one feels that he is being wronged, leave it to nature. The moral arch of the universe bends towards justice."

Have a look at Harshad Chopda's tweet

Did Harshad Chopda have an issue with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai script?

Reports and speculations were doing the rounds that Harshad Chopda is unhappy with Abhinav's track in the show. It was reported that Harshad had a problem with the extreme importance given to Abhinav's (Jay Soni) character. Post these rumors, Harshad wasn't seen in any get-togethers of the cast.

The makers of the show launched a new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si wherein the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was called to promote the show. However, Chopda missed the event. Even during Ganesh Chaturthi, Harshad was not seen on the sets when the media arrived.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai generation leap promo

The promo featuring Samridhii Shukla as the new lead has already come out. Samridhii will be seen playing Abhinav and Akshara's daughter Abhira, who's an aspiring lawyer.

