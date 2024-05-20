Mohena Kumari gained popularity through her role as Keerti in the Rajan Shahi produced Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hailing from a prominent political family, she is known as the princess of Rewa. Just a month ago, she welcomed her second child and is now fully immersed in her journey of motherhood.

In a recent vlog, Kumari opened up about the struggles that mothers encounter while trying to find a balance between their responsibilities and personal time.

Mohena Kumari on challenges of motherhood

Mohena Kumari is a proud mother of two, as she welcomed her second child, her daughter last month. In her recent vlog, Mohena revealed the name of her one-month-old infant Gauritaa. However, she also talked about the challenges that a woman faces while striking a balance between her personal time and motherhood.

Elaborating on the same she said, "There is no me time. You really have to fight for that From 24 hours, at least 2 hours you must take out for yourself. It is tough, it is very difficult for sure." Adding to this she also said that everything falls into place slowly and soon a mother will get the time for herself in between.

She emphasized the importance of recognizing common pregnancy symptoms like irritation and anger, suggesting that meditation can help manage them. In addition to meditation, she recommended closing one's eyes, taking deep breaths, and focusing on the issue at hand for immediate relief.

Further, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress urged all mothers focused on their careers to prioritize spending quality time with their children. Adding to this she said, “You need to give them the love, you need to give them the time, you need to give them the nourishment. You have to love your children.”

Mohena Kumari on pregnancy

Mohena revealed that during her first pregnancy, she used to read Bhagvat Gita, and though she was not able to complete it, she never skipped a day doing that. However, in the second pregnancy, she watched a series called Upanishad Ganga on YouTube.

Speaking about the idea of postpartum weight loss, the actress is not hasting towards it. She mentioned, “Honestly, it's not affecting me at all. One of my friends was talking to me about losing weight. But I don't know, it's not affecting me at all. I'm very happy. I'm okay.”

Kumari is not stressed about it because she knows that she lives a healthy and active life so she will easily lose weight in some time.

In the end, the actress also advised the new mothers to manage their time effectively so that they can get the time for their hobbies.

More about Mohena Kumari

Mohena Kumari Singh rose to prominence with her stint in Dance India Dance. She captured the hearts of viewers with her performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Later she started her acting career with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Dil Dosti Dance, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

