Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Dil Dosti Dance fame Mohena Kumari Singh is blessed with a baby girl. The actress recently announced her second pregnancy with a dancing video. The actress is married to a renowned Politician's son Suyesh Rawat. The choreographer and actress took a sabbatical after she got married a few years ago.

Mohena Singh welcomes a baby girl

Following reports of Mohena Singh delivering a baby girl, Pinkvilla reached out to congratulate her on the arrival of the newest member of her family, and the actress confirmed that she is now a mother to a baby girl.

Recently, Mohena uploaded a dancing video to the song Aaoge Jab Tum from the film Jab We Met and announced that she was pregnant with baby number two. She wrote, "I used to listen to this track during my last pregnancy while I waited for Ayaansh to arrive in this world, hoping it would all be as blissful as the song promises. After having experienced the birth of my first child, these words made more sense to me. Ayaansh coming into our lives has beautified and enriched our lives. I wanted to make these words come to life through movement as I wait for the arrival of the new bundle of joy."

Take a look at Mohena Singh dance video as a pregnancy announcement:

More about Mohena Singh

Mohena Kumari Singh rose to prominence with her stint in Dance India Dance. She captured the hearts of viewers with her performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also tried her hand at acting with episodes of Yeh Hai Aashiqui and was a part of Dil Dosti Dance. She gained immense popularity with her performance as Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Mohena quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai following her wedding in 2019 with Suyesh Rawat. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy in 2022. They named their son Ayaansh.

