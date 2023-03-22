Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan poses in casuals as he shares PICS; Fans react

Mohsin Khan is amongst the most popular celebs in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor rose to stardom after his stint in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. His performance won the hearts of the audience and his on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi made them one of the most celebrated television couples. Their fans lovingly called them Kaira. Mohsin's journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended after five-and-a-half years. Post this, the actor has not appeared in any show but is still connected to his fans through social media. He often updates his fans regarding his whereabouts. Recently, the actor shared a series of pictures in a new look and fans are just in awe.

Mohsin Khan shares new post

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohsin shared a series of pictures where he was seen donning a casual outfit and fans can’t stop reacting to it. Along with the pictures, the actor wrote ‘Jus Trading Happy Glances wid d World.’ In the photos, Mohsin can be seen wearing a white t-shirt which he paired with a beige pant. He further accessorised his look with shades and a wrist watch and looked super handsome. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis. A fan even called him ‘cutness ka pitara.’

Check out the post here

Mohsin Khan’s work

After exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin starred in numerous music videos. He had reunited with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-star Shivangi Joshi for the music video Teri Ada. He then joined hands with Aneri Vajani for a music video titled 'Aashiq Hoon'. Mohsin also collaborated with actress Smriti Kalra for a romantic music video titled 'Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya' which was released on 14 Jul 2022.

