Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pratiksha Honmukhe breaks silence on her termination; reacts to rumors of dating Shehzada Dhami

Actress Pratiksha Honmukhe rose to fame after playing the antagonist in the hit and longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was Pratiksha's debut show, and within six months, the makers terminated her contract. As soon as this news was out, there was speculation about it. While some claimed that Pratiksha was ousted due to "unprofessionalism," others reported that the actress was shown the door due to her "rude behavior" with the show's crew.

Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pratiksha Honmukhe broke her silence on her termination from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress praised the daily soap's producer Rajan Shahi, mentioned how grateful she was to him for the opportunity, and pledged not to disappoint him at any cost. She called Rajan Shahi "a nice human being." When asked what went wrong, Pratiksha explained how she has "moved on" from the incident and holds no grudge against anyone.

Further, Pratiksha revealed that two directors on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai guided her, and she loved working with them. However, the actress disclosed that there was one of the directors on the set who didn't like her and used to scold her.

Pratiksha Honmukhe said, "There's a thin line between scolding and humiliating. It used to happen to me, and I used to cry on sets every day. I used to be anxious and scared." She explained how everyone knew she used to cry on sets and shared how she used to talk to the director if he used to scold her. Recalling her experience on the show's set, Pratiksha mentioned ignoring the director's scolding by thinking she was new in the industry.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame regrets not complaining about the director to the producer and admits that she made a mistake. She explained how she used to be stressed on the sets of the show and even fainted once while shooting a dance sequence on the show. Pratiksha even mentioned how she was scared of his scolding and was under pressure.

Pratiksha even mentioned breaking down in tears after she was terminated on the sets without prior notice. She shared how the makers had called the actors even if they weren't shooting that day, and she and Shehzada were ousted in the presence of more than 100 unit members.

Reacting to rumors of dating her former co-star, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe denied these rumors and mentioned that she was never in a relationship with him. She explained how Shehzada knew how she cried on the sets of the show and also credited him for teaching her many things.

Workwise, Pratiksha Honmukhe was last seen in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.