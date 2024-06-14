Samridhii Shukla, best known for her role as Abhira in the hit TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has captured the hearts of the audience with her performance. The talented actress is also a voice-over artist and has dubbed for several projects.

But Samridhii’s talent isn’t limited to that; her incredible sense of style always impresses everyone. She consistently sets new fashion trends with her fresh and bold choices. The actress recently dropped some pictures in a green dress, effortlessly combining comfort with style.

Samridhii Shukla stuns in a green flowing dress

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some snapshots of herself in a green ruffle dress.

Samridhii looked beautiful in a flowing short dress featuring ruffles, a V-neckline, and thin adjustable straps with delicate ruffled trims. Samridhii accessorized her look with a striking green emerald pendant necklace, a matching emerald ring, and a dazzling diamond ring. Completing her look, she carried a chic jute sling bag, radiating effortless sophistication.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Wild hair, wild soul.” The actress also wore sunglasses to beat the heat.

As soon as Samridhii Shukla uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. Praising her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a fan wrote, “Best female lead after naira and akshara singhania.” Another fan commented, “Our Sunshine gurll shinning brighttt...!! Green Beauty.”

Speaking about her professional life, she began her career as a voice-over artist at just eleven, lending her voice to popular cartoon series like Doraemon, Little Singham, Chhota Bheem Aur Krishna, The Powerpuff Girls, and many more over the years. Samridhii lent her voice to the role of Eloise Bridgerton in the Hindi version of Bridgerton Season 3, originally played by Claudia Jessie.

About Samridhii Shukla’s role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira Sharma in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, introduced into the storyline after the leap involving Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's characters. She portrayed the role of Akshara and Abhinav's daughter. The current storyline focuses on the growing rift between Abhira and Armaan.

