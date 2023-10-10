Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: SHOCKING twists in hit shows that'll make your eyes pop

Indian television shows have been captivating audiences with their innovative storyline and engaging plot twists. Showmakers constantly aim to deliver top-notch content by incorporating unexpected twists and turns to keep viewers hooked. In this article, we will be revealing some of the shocking plot twists that are in store for the audience who watch shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Teri Meri Doriyaann. So, read on to know what's coming up next!

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Starring Pranali Rathod (who plays Akshara) and Harshad Chopda (who plays Abhimanyu), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and longest-running daily soaps on Television screens. Ardent fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for their favorite AbhiRa's reunion as they are all set to get married. However, it looks like the makers have a twist lined up for the viewers. It will be seen that Akshara reveals being pregnant with Abhinav's child and Abhimanyu accepts their child. However, it will be seen that before getting married Abhimanyu and Abhir will lose their lives in a fatal car accident. It is also said that Akshara will deliver a baby girl. As per reports, Pranali Rathod is retained in the show and will be seen in a new role. However, Harshad Chopda is taking an exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as his character Abhimanyu dies.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here-

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Shakti Arora (who plays Ishaan) and Bhavika Sharma (who plays Savi) in lead roles. Speaking about the ongoing storyline, Savi gears up to return to Ramtek to complete her studies. However, after learning the truth about her being innocent, Ishaan convinces her to stay back and complete her studies at Bhosale Institute. Ishaan even promises to support her in the journey. It is also seen that Savi lodges a complaint against her sister Harini's husband Kiran and puts him in jail with the help of Inspector Bajirao. In the upcoming episodes, it will be seen that Ishaan feels jealous as Bajirao and Savi's friendship grows. As Savi takes a stand and puts Kiran in jail, Inspector Bajirao feels impressed with her and praises her. When Savi leaves the police station, he also bids her goodbye, which makes Ishaan more jealous.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly (who plays Anupamaa) and Gaurav Khanna (who plays Anuj), has been one of the top-rated shows for a long time. Currently, the show revolves around Samar's death and Vanraj considers Anuj responsible for it. Vanraj even tells Anupamaa that Anuj is responsible for Samar's death and she starts ignoring Anuj. Now, as per reports, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will be seen slipping into depression as Anupamaa blames him for Sama's death. It is also said that Anupamaa takes Choti Anu with her to Shah's house. Will this result in Anupamaa and Anuj's separation?

Watch Anupamaa's promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Teri Meri Doriyaann starring Vijayendra Kumeria (who plays Angad) and Himanshi Parashar (who plays Saiba) has also been grabbing the limelight owing to their interesting storyline. Currently, the storyline revolves around Saiba, Angad and Seerat's love triangle. In the upcoming twist of Teri Meri Doriyaann, it will be seen that Seerat instigates Saiba to commit suicide. She warns Saiba to stay away from Angad's life. It will also be seen that Manveer announces Angad and Seerat's engagement. This news will leave Saiba and Angad shocked. It will also be seen that Saiba attempts suicide after she is heartbroken hearing Seerat and Angad's wedding news.

Watch Teri Meri Doriyaann's promo here-

