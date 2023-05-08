Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda breaks silence on dating Pranali Rathod

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod became the talk of the town for their on-screen chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad’s Abhimanyu and Pranali’s Akshara are one of the most popular onscreen couples and enjoy a massive fan following. Several sources even reported that they are dating in real life. However, the rumoured couple recently addresses all questions that curious fans often bring up.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod on their rumoured relationship

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Harshad and Pranali were asked about their thoughts on the relationship rumours between them that keep speculating. Replying to this, they replied, “There is nothing like that. At the moment, we all are concentrating on our work and these trophies we won at the Indian Telly Awards is the proof that we need to work more.” This might be the reason for the heartbreak of millions of fans as they wanted to see their favourite pair together in real life as well.

Will AbhiRa reunite?

Abhimanyu and Akshara’s fans call them ‘AbhiRa’ and the recent twist in the show left them fussing about the show. Abhimanyu and Akshara were separated after being married for a long time. The show took a leap and showed the couple living separately. Fans could not stand the show’s leads and their favourite couple going separate ways. They even started the hashtag on Twitter, #Bring AbhiRa back. Since fans are eagerly waiting for them to reunite, it seems there might be some good news for them. Harshad Chopda shared in the recent interview, “I am 100 percent confident that the problems between Abhira will get over soon and situations will get better between them. The track we are currently shooting is very interesting and the upcoming episode is going to witness a lot of twists and turns.”

