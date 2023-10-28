Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda looks back at his journey as he completes 2 years as Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopra took to social media to share a post looking back at his journey of two years as Abhimanyu. The actor shared an old clip from when he started the journey. He is currently seen opposite Pranali Rathod’s Akshara in the popular television drama.

Harshad Chopda’s post on two years of playing Abhimanyu

Taking to Instagram story, Harshad Chopda uploaded a video and wrote in the caption, “2 YEARS” The video is from October 22, 2021 when he first entered the show as Dr. Abhimanyu Birla.

Check out Harshad Chopda’s post here:

Reportedly, Harshad Chopda will exit the show post leap and fresh faces will be seen stepping into his and other lead characters’ roles.

Harshad Chopra’s recent tweet

Yesterday, Harshad Chopda posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) in which he looks absolutely dapper. However, what stood out in the post was Chopra’s caption.

The actor added, “There is a moral arch in the universe. Whenever one feels that he is being wronged, leave it to nature. The moral arc of the universe bends towards justice.” Many found the post cryptic and speculated on his fallout with director Rajan Shahi.

It is evidently seen in the comment section that fans are swooning over the picture. Chopra’s fans showered immense love in his comment section. Most of the comments were about his character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dr. Abhimanyu Birla.

Harshad Chopra’s journey in showbiz

Harshad Chopra, one of the finest actors in the Indian television industry, made his acting debut in 2006 with the daily soap Mamta, which aired on Zee TV. Thereafter, he became a part of the popular television series Left, Right, Left that aired on Sab TV. The actor was also a part of Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil opposite Aditi Gupta from 2008 to 2010, and the show aired on Star Plus. Later, Harshad became a part of Life OK’s Dil Se Di Dua, Saubhagyavati Bhava, NDTV Imagine’s Dharampatni, and Colour TV’s Bepannah. He played the role of Captain Aditya Hooda opposite Jennifer Winget in the popular series Bepannah, for which he received immense appreciation from audiences and the media. The actor is currently playing the role of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Pranali Rathod. Harshad Chopra was positioned 6th in the British-based newspaper Eastern Eye’s 50 Sexiest Asian Men on the list of Indian Television in 2019.

